Texas grand jury issues no indictments in Black inmate death

This undated photo provided by Lasondra Scott shows Marvin Scott III. A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Scott, who died after struggling with detention officers. But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III to prevent something similar from happening in the future. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Lasondra Scott via AP)
This undated photo provided by Lasondra Scott shows Marvin Scott III. A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Scott, who died after struggling with detention officers. But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III to prevent something similar from happening in the future. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Lasondra Scott via AP)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

McKINNEY, Texas — A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Black man who died after struggling with detention officers.

But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III to prevent something similar from happening again.

LaChay Batts, right, sister of Marvin Scott III, who died in custody in a Collin County, Texas jail in 2021, hugs Mona Hardin, mother of Ronald Greene, as they participate in a rally outside the state Capitol, in Baton Rouge, La., protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LaChay Batts, right, sister of Marvin Scott III, who died in custody in a Collin County, Texas jail in 2021, hugs Mona Hardin, mother of Ronald Greene, as they participate in a rally outside the state Capitol, in Baton Rouge, La., protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

“We sincerely hope that the loss of Marvin Scott III will not be in vain,” the statement said. “We are therefore recommending that a work group be convened as soon as practicable to study the events of March 14th for lessons learned in an effort to avoid any similar future tragedy.”

The grand jury found no probable cause to charge the eight jailers with a crime in connection with Scott’s death, which was ruled a homicide in April. A medical examiner found that Scott died of “fatal acute stress response” while struggling with officers who were trying to detain him.

Joni Minter marches through the rain alongside others hoping to to spread awareness of the death of Marvin Scott III outside the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. (Shelby Tauber/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Joni Minter marches through the rain alongside others hoping to to spread awareness of the death of Marvin Scott III outside the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. (Shelby Tauber/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

The medical examiner said Scott was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and his family has said Scott was likely in a mental health crisis at the time.

Scott was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a charge of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. He was released and police took him to the county jail, where he was placed on a restraint bed, authorities have said.

Elizabeth Michel holds her sign toward spectators of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament passing by at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Michel and a group of demonstrators gathered at the entrance to spread awareness of the death of Marvin Scott III. (Shelby Tauber/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Elizabeth Michel holds her sign toward spectators of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament passing by at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Michel and a group of demonstrators gathered at the entrance to spread awareness of the death of Marvin Scott III. (Shelby Tauber/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Deputies used pepper spray and covered Scott’s face with a spit mask, which authorities have said fit over his head. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Scott’s family, said on Twitter that there was sufficient evidence for an indictment and that the family is hopeful a federal grand jury will review the case.

Shannon Borders shields herself from the rain as her and other demonstrators gather at the entrance of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas to spread awareness of the death of Marvin Scott III. (Shelby Tauber/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Shannon Borders shields herself from the rain as her and other demonstrators gather at the entrance of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas to spread awareness of the death of Marvin Scott III. (Shelby Tauber/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

“The failure of prosecutors to secure indictments in this matter reflects a trend in Texas of undervaluing the lives of African Americans suffering mental health crisis,” he wrote.

After Scott’s death, seven jailers were fired and one resigned. Zach Horn, an attorney representing several of the jailers, said in a statement that he will begin the reinstatement process for the detention officers who wish to return to their jobs.

