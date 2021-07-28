Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

“Sometimes the terminology in these situations when there’s a leak, you think of something pouring out. A leak could also be something exploded off the top and the chemical came out. So once we get into the investigation, we’ll be able to specifically detail that out,” Christensen said.

The company said it was working closely with responders and confirmed that all those working in the area of the leak were accounted for. It said the leak was stopped and cleanup was in progress, and that air monitoring “continues to demonstrate no levels of concern for the community.”

The cause was under investigation, the company said.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a statement on Twitter saying that she was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths.

La Porte is located about 25 miles southeast of Houston. The plant is in an unincorporated part of Harris County, adjacent to La Porte, according to a statement issued by La Porte EMS, and no shelter in place or other protective actions were recommended for the community.