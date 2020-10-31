Tennessee’s online-only sports betting to start on Sunday

Sports betting barely passed in Tennessee in spring 2019, and Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without signing it due to his opposition to more gambling in a state without casinos. After the law took effect that summer, plenty of legwork followed for the lottery, which was tasked with coming up with rules and vetting operators and others looking to get into Tennessee’s industry. Now, the lottery will regulate how sports betting is carried out.

“This Sunday will represent the culmination of an enormous amount of work and due diligence to bring online-only sports wagering to Tennessee, the only state in the nation to do so,” lottery President and CEO Rebecca Hargrove said in the release.

Three additional operators have applied to run sportsbooks in Tennessee: Wynn Resorts, William Hill and Churchill Downs, said lottery spokesperson Dave Smith.

Sports betting in Tennessee is restricted to people 21 and older who are physically in the state when they place bets. Under the law, 80% of privilege taxes collected for sports betting will go into the lottery for education account, 15% to local government infrastructure projects and 5% for mental health and substance abuse services.

Sportsbooks have already begun jockeying for Tennessee bettors' business, with various promos for bettors and marketing pushes through billboards, TV commercials and social media ads.