Tennessee state senator charged again in federal court

Robinson has pleaded not guilty in the earlier case, which is awaiting trial. Robinson’s lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the new case. The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Boudreaux has a lawyer who could comment.

Robinson, a Democrat elected to the General Assembly in 2018 from a Memphis district, is the director of The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for health care industry jobs, prosecutors said.

The Memphis-based school received more than $2.2 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The FBI said Robinson took $600,000 from the school’s operating account.

If convicted, Robinson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison in each case. Robinson would be up for reelection in 2022.