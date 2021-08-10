Tennessee Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage

Analysts say the closure of the large Nissan factory for two weeks is a sign the semiconductor shortage may not come to an end late this year as many auto executives had hoped.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Few U.S. factories have been down for two weeks in a row, and they usually are plants that make lower-volume, less-profitable vehicles, such as sedans. Automakers have tried to conserve chips for plants that make their top sellers, largely SUVs and pickup trucks. But pickup truck plants have been shut down sporadically as well, including three General Motors factories this week.

Guidehouse Research Principal Analyst Sam Abuelsamid said Smyrna is a crucial factory for Nissan and its shutdown is a sign that the end of the semiconductor shortage may not be in sight.

“It’s looking like it’s going to stretch at least into the new year,” he said.

With continuing COVID-19 outbreaks across the semiconductor supply chain in Asia and other regions, supply problems may last even longer than that, Abuelsamid said.

The shortage and plant closures, coupled with strong consumer demand in the U.S., have caused shortages of new vehicles across the nation. That has driven up prices, and the shortage has spilled into the market for used vehicles.

The chip shortage is starting to improve, but the coronavirus delta variant is starting to cause problems at factories in the semiconductor supply chain, making matters worse, said Phil Amsrud, senior principal analyst for IHS Markit who studies the chip market.

Large chip foundries in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia take large silicon wafers and turn them into multiple smaller integrated circuits. They’re then shipped to “back end” manufacturers in Malaysia where they are cut into chips that are used in automotive control computers.

But outbreaks among workers in those factories, and in the shipping business, are affecting supplies again, as evidenced by the Nissan shutdown, Amsrud said. Also, chips that automakers are getting now may not be the right ones for products they want to build in the future, he said.

In addition, many countries that do the back-end work including Malaysia have low vaccination rates, Amsrud noted.

“It looks to me like we’re just set up for delta getting a foothold in all of these locations,” he said. “I think delta is going to still cause us all sorts of problems.”