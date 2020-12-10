Tennessee high school athletics to allow religious headwear

On Thursday, the association’s legislative council unanimously approved an addition to its rules that states religious headwear — such as hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes — is permitted as long as it is not “abrasive, hard, or dangerous to the participant and any other player.” It also must be attached in a way that it is “highly unlikely to come off during play.” It need not comply with the color restrictions of the sports uniforms.

“I want to thank the TSSAA for their part in taking such a huge step in making everyone feel included in the sports arena.” - Valor College Prep freshman Najah Aqeel

At the September match in which Valor College Prep freshman Najah Aqeel was not allowed to play, the referee cited a rule from the National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook requiring state association approval for religious head coverings, according to a news release from the school. Valor immediately began working to change the bylaws of the TSSAA and is also discussing eliminating the rule entirely with the National Federation of State High School Associations, according to Valor.