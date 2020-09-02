Teen arrested, accused of threatening to attack Florida junior high school

A 13-year-old Florida boy has been arrested and accused of threatening to attack a Jacksonville metro-area school.
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the student was arrested after he allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at Lake Asbury Junior High School, according to News4 Jacksonville.
A student reportedly told a teacher earlier this week she was using the House Party app when she heard the student make the threat. The student said the boy had a “Colt rifle” in his hands during a chat on the video app and threatened to commit a shooting at the school, according to Cook.
The student was interviewed by a local deputy and allegedly admitted to making the threat and having a rifle and ammunition. The student said the firearm belonged to his grandfather, and he got it out of a safe at his grandfather’s home.
The student was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Duval Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The Clay County school superintendent said the student has been suspended and could be expelled.
Clay County is in northeastern Florida and is part of the Jacksonville metropolitan area.