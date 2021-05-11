Teen, 14, charged with second-degree murder in girl’s death

About 6 p.m., a man who was out for a walk found her body in a wooded area and called 911, the sheriff said.

Bailey and the teen who was arrested attended the same public school, Hardwick said. He did not know whether they were classmates, but added that they had both grown up in the same “close-knit” community.

The sheriff said Trystan was fully clothed when found, but he provided few other details about her death. An autopsy was being conducted on Monday.

St. Johns County is south of Jacksonville on Florida’s Atlantic coast.