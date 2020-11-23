Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s rerecording music

The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B album for "After Hours" at the American Music Awards on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Weeknd lost artist of the year, but he still kicked off his all-star week as a big winner: Days before he’s expected to land multiple Grammy nominations, he won favorite soul/R&B male artist, favorite soul/R&B album for “After Hours” and favorite soul/R&B song for “Heartless” two days before the 2021 Grammy nominations are announced.

“The last time I received this award it was given to me by the late, great Prince,” he said after winning favorite soul/R&B album. “And, you know, he’s the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B, and yeah, I’d like to dedicate this to him.”

The Weeknd didn’t break character throughout the three-hour show with his gauze-wrapped face, which matched the vibe of his recent album and music videos in which he appears blooded and bruised. He accepted his awards and performed with his face wrapped in gauze.

Kenny G joined the Weeknd for his performance, playing the sax in downtown Los Angeles as the Weeknd walked across a bridge singing “In Your Eyes.” He finished the performance singing “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd was one of several artists who appeared live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the fan-voted awards show. Others recently taped their performances because of the coronavirus pandemic, though host Taraji P. Henson — who appeared live from the venue — said the few audience members sitting in the mezzanine practiced social distancing, wore masks and were tested for the virus.

Henson joked that A-list celebrities were in the audience, including Beyoncé, though cardboard cut-outs of the singer, Jay-Z and other stars appeared in seats.

Bebe Rexha, left, and Doja Cat perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

But a good number of chart-toppers were in the building. Breakthrough singer-rapper Doja Cat performed and won new artist of the year and favorite soul/R&B female artist. Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay beautifully performed “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and won favorite country duo or group, collaboration of the year and favorite country song for “10,000 Hours,” the latter two shared with Bieber. And Megan Thee Stallion — who won favorite rap/hip-hop songs for “WAP” with Cardi B — performed “Body” from her recently released debut album “Good News.”

A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Doja Cat

— Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

— Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj

— Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd

— Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, “Heartless”

— Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, “After Hours”

— Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

— Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

— Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

— Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

— Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

— Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

— Favorite soundtrack: “Birds of Prey: The Album”