Target’s car seat recycling event returns with changes amid coronavirus

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back this year, with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
USA Today reported that the retailer’s website says customers can come to participating stores from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26 and bring in an old car seat or base for recycling. All car seats are accepted, the retailer said.
Customers who bring in the seats can get a coupon for 20% off one new seat, stroller or select baby gear item from the store.
In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, customers will get a digital coupon through the Target app. In past years, customers got a paper coupon at guest services after bringing their seats.
The digital coupon can be applied by scanning the barcode at the register.
Target says the program has led to more than 14 million pounds of car seats being recycled so far.
Last year, Walmart had a similar program, which ended early due to an “overwhelming response.” In exchange for car seats, the retailer offered $30 gift cards.