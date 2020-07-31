Tampa officer, several others injured in Thursday night shooting spree

A Tampa Bay police officer was among several injured Thursday night during a 40-minute shooting spree.
According to police, Antonio Cruz Ortiz, 31, has been arrested after he was involved several shootings in the city, county and along I-275.
Police received a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. about someone shooting from a moving vehicle on the interstate near West Shore Boulevard. Several other calls also came in with similar reports nearby, including people being shot by the same suspect.
Police said they attempted to stop Cruz around 7:30 p.m. when he allegedly shot at them. One officer was struck in the arm. Police returned fire, Cruz’s vehicle’s windshield was shattered by police rounds.
Cruz then allegedly ran into a nearby apartment complex, where he was later taken into custody.
All of the shooting victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. The injured officer has only been with the department for 11 months.