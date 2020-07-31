Tampa officer, several others injured in Thursday night shooting spree

Police received a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. about someone shooting from a moving vehicle on the interstate near West Shore Boulevard. Several other calls also came in with similar reports nearby, including people being shot by the same suspect.

Police said they attempted to stop Cruz around 7:30 p.m. when he allegedly shot at them. One officer was struck in the arm. Police returned fire, Cruz’s vehicle’s windshield was shattered by police rounds.