Suspect in Yale grad student’s murder arrested in Alabama

A man suspected in the February killing of a Yale graduate student has been arrested in neighboring Alabama.
Qinxuan Pan, 29, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Montgomery police in connection with the murder of Kevin Jiang, 26, according to NBC Connecticut.
Pan, who was once thought to be hiding out in Atlanta, was the subject of a nationwide search by the marshals, who were offering a $10,000 reward for his capture.
Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was found shot to death outside his car in New Haven, Connecticut, on Feb. 6. He was set to finish school in 2022, police said.
Local police eventually secured an arrest warrant for Pan, a search that later became, according to NBC, an international manhunt.
Pan also had warrants for two other charges: one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and one count of interstate theft of a vehicle. In mid-February, marshals said Pan, who was an MIT graduate student, had been spotted in Brookhaven or Duluth, and was believed to have been staying with friends or relatives.
Details on any relationship between Pan and Jiang have not been released by police. However, Jiang’s fiancée graduated from MIT in 2020, where Pan was enrolled.
Jiang was buried at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut. He was a second lieutenant in the 118th Multifunctional Medical Battalion.