Suspect arrested in Paris knife attack that wounded 4

French soldiers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Paris. A police official said officers are "actively hunting" for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Credit: Thibault Camus

By ANGELA CHARLTON and OLEG CETINIC, Associated Press

PARIS — Paris police say a suspect believed to have wounded four people in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been arrested.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

It is unclear what motivated the attack Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after they were attacked by Islamic extremists in 2015.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Police have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Credit: Thibault Camus

The motive for the attack is unclear, and it is not clear whether it is linked to Charlie Hebdo, which moved its activities out of the area after Islamic extremists attacked its editorial offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

Police have not released the identities of the attackers or the wounded, who include two people in “absolutely urgent” condition, said a police official who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

Demonstrators gather to protest Paris-based magazine Charlie Hebdo's decision to republish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad near of the French embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Credit: Khalid Mohammed

The trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently underway across town. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including 3 fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through.

The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

