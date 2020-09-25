Suspect arrested in Paris knife attack that wounded 4

Police have not released the identities of the attackers or the wounded, who include two people in “absolutely urgent” condition, said a police official who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

Demonstrators gather to protest Paris-based magazine Charlie Hebdo's decision to republish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad near of the French embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) Credit: Khalid Mohammed Credit: Khalid Mohammed

The trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently underway across town. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including 3 fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through.

The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.