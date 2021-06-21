ajc logo
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia

Alexander Popov, a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder sits behind the glass in a courtroom Sunday in the Russian city of Gorodets. A court in central Russia has arraigned the suspect on murder charges in the death of an American woman studying at a local university. The body of 34-year-old Catherine Serou was found Saturday in the woods near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 250 miles east of Moscow.
Credit: Roman Yarovitsyn

National & World News | 58 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Catherine Serou found dead 4 days after telling mother she was ‘in a car with a stranger’

A Russian court has arraigned a suspect on murder charges in the death of an American student who moved to the country in 2019 to study law at Lobachevsky University.

The body of 34-year-old Catherine Serou was found Saturday in a wooded area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 250 miles east of Moscow. She had been missing since Tuesday.

Her mother, Beccy Serou, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, told National Public Radio that the last communication she had with her daughter came in an ominous text that read: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.”

Four days later she was found dead.

Alexander Popov, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of an American student studying in Russia, arrives at a courtroom Sunday in the city of Gorodets.
Credit: Roman Yarovitsyn

State news agency RIA-Novosti cited the local court as saying the suspect gave her a ride in his car, then took her to the wooden area and beat her and stabbed her “in the course of a dispute.” Russian news reports have identified the suspect as Alexander Popov and said he had a record of violent crimes.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at Lobachevsky University in Nizhny Novgorod, news reports said.

Beccy Serou told NPR that her daughter was in a hurry to get to a clinic Tuesday and may have gotten into a passing car.

“I think that when she saw that the person wasn’t driving to the clinic, but instead was driving into a forest, she panicked,” Beccy Serou said.

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

