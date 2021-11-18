Supply chain issues, climate change lead to shortage of Christmas trees

Consumers should start shopping for trees as soon as possible because natural and artificial trees will be in short supply as the holiday season gets into full swing, according to a report by CNBC, citing economic forecasts by national tree sellers.

“People definitely shouldn’t wait,” said Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, which deals in artificial Christmas trees and holiday decorations, according to CNBC. “Consumers should buy now because by the time we get to Thanksgiving, which is a peak week for us, I think there’s going to be a lot of empty shelves.”