Strong storms, some tornadoes expected across parts of South

JACKSON, Miss. — A storm system taking aim at the South could bring the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes to the region, forecasters said.
At least a few tornadoes are expected Friday in parts of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The threat will continue overnight, forecasters said.
Nearly 1.6 million people in a region that includes parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at greatest risk of severe storms Friday, the Storm Prediction Center said in its outlook for Friday. The area includes Jackson, Hattiesburg and Vicksburg in Mississippi; and Monroe in Louisiana.
Large hail will also be possible in parts of eastern Texas and Oklahoma and western portions of Arkansas and Louisiana.
Baseball-sized hail will be possible in a large part of Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.
In southwest Georgia, a severe thunderstorm Friday morning likely included quarter-sized hail near the town of Blakely. “Damage to vehicles is expected,” the weather service said in its severe thunderstorm warning for that area.
Strong storms will also be possible in Alabama and Tennessee, forecasters said.