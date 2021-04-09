Strong storms, some tornadoes expected across parts of South

At least a few tornadoes are expected Friday in parts of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The threat will continue overnight, forecasters said.

Nearly 1.6 million people in a region that includes parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at greatest risk of severe storms Friday, the Storm Prediction Center said in its outlook for Friday. The area includes Jackson, Hattiesburg and Vicksburg in Mississippi; and Monroe in Louisiana.