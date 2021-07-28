Stocks wobble in the early going as earnings reports pour in

They’re also looking ahead to the latest policy statement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was up 3.2% after reporting a nearly threefold increase in profits in its latest quarter. Boeing was also up 5.5% after the airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25%.