Stocks wobble in the early going as earnings reports pour in

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders grapple with a big batch of earnings reports from technology heavyweights and other companies.
They’re also looking ahead to the latest policy statement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was up 3.2% after reporting a nearly threefold increase in profits in its latest quarter. Boeing was also up 5.5% after the airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25%.
Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday. Investors also were uncertain how much further China will go with a regulatory crackdown that set off a slide in its internet share prices.
London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai and Tokyo declined.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.1% to 7,003.94, while the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.2% to 15,558.43. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7% to 6,575.65.