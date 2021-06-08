Stocks wobble as investors look for direction amid recovery

The stock of Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, was 4.6% higher after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly, including the home page of Britain’s government and The New York Times.

Investors have been navigating a choppy market as they digest information on how the economy is recovering. The World Bank upgraded its outlook for global growth this year, predicting that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus in rich countries will power the fastest worldwide expansion in nearly five decades. The 189-country anti-poverty agency forecasts that the world economy will grow 5.6% this year, up from the 4.1% it forecast in January. The global economy last year shrank 3.5%.

The upbeat forecasts for growth have raised concerns about rising inflation. Investors have been trying to gauge whether the increase will be temporary and tied to the recovery or will run hot and become a more permanent fixture of the post-pandemic economy. The path of inflation could determine whether central banks continue to generously support economies or pull back.

Elsewhere in the market, Wendy’s jumped 13.5% as it seemingly joined a list of companies that have gained the attention of a group of highly active individual investors. Some of those other companies, which have seen their stock values soar and fall sporadically include AMC Entertainment, Blackberry and GameStop.