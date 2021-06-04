Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms fears

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.59% from 1.62% late Thursday.

The latest jobs report is another sign that the economy continues recovering, but employment is relatively shaky and struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels. It may have also opened the door for the Fed to keep up its efforts, which include monthly bond purchases to keep interest rates low.

Investors have been worried about rising inflation becoming a long-term issue, rather than the temporary effect from the recovering economy. They are also worried that The Fed could consider pulling its support for the economy if inflation runs too hot.

AMC stock

The wild ride for the summer’s blockbuster stock, AMC Entertainment, got even crazier on Thursday.

The movie-theater company’s stock plunged nearly 40% in the morning after it announced plans to sell 11.6 million shares to raise cash, while warning buyers they could lose all their investment. But it erased the loss in just a few hours. After the stock sale was complete, it climbed above the record closing price it had set a day earlier, only to sink back to a 17.9% loss by the end of trading.

Friday morning AMC stock was down about 3% to 49.73.

It’s the latest stupefying, nearly unexplainable set of moves for one of the “meme stocks” that have rocked Wall Street this year. Many professional investors say AMC, GameStop and other meme stocks have hit heights untethered to reality and are primed for a steep fall, but that’s not stopping an army of smaller-pocketed and novice investors from holding their ground and promising to take their prices “to the moon.”

For AMC, that has vaulted its stock price from below $2 early this year to the $50.85 average price that it sold shares for on Thursday. The surge means its total market value climbed above $30 billion, putting it on par with bigger companies like AutoZone and Old Dominion Freight Line, which unlike AMC are making profits and didn’t have speculation of bankruptcy swirling around them after the pandemic shuttered theaters last year.

In a filing with regulators, AMC couldn’t give a reason for the rise in its stock price that’s tied to its profit prospects, the usual reason for a stock price to move. The company said it didn’t know how long the reasons behind its stock surge will last, while warning investors: “Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment.”

The immediate reaction in the market was sour. AMC shares fell as soon as the market opened, and the plunge was so sharp that trading was temporarily halted three times during the morning. A day earlier, its trading had been halted four times when the stock was heading in the opposite direction and nearly doubled.