Stocks open lower on Wall Street amid new coronavirus curbs

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as concern grows about new travel restrictions on the United Kingdom because of a new strain of coronavirus that could spread more rapidly.
The S&P 500 gave up 0.9% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, putting the benchmark index on track to fall for a second day after setting its record high Thursday.
The declines came despite approval in Congress over the weekend of a long-awaited stimulus package for the economy. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. Banks were in the green after getting permission to resume stock buybacks.
Global shares retreated Monday as worsening coronavirus outbreaks overshadowed news that U.S. lawmakers finally set a deal on more support for American families and businesses.
Markets fell in Paris, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower.
Concern about the coronavirus outbreak grew, as several European Union nations banned flights from the U.K., and others considered similar precautions aimed at preventing a new strain of the virus from gaining a strong foothold on the continent. That overshadowed the expected passage by Congress of the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package later Monday.
Most investors had already factored in expectations for the fresh stimulus, Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
“The tentative accord on the approximate $900 billion coronavirus stimulus deal, having been the talk of the town for weeks, brought forth little fresh enthusiasm for markets,” Pan said.
Germany’s DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 3.1%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 gave up 2.5% to 6,436.30.