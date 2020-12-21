Stocks open lower on Wall Street amid new coronavirus curbs

Concern about the coronavirus outbreak grew, as several European Union nations banned flights from the U.K., and others considered similar precautions aimed at preventing a new strain of the virus from gaining a strong foothold on the continent. That overshadowed the expected passage by Congress of the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package later Monday.

Most investors had already factored in expectations for the fresh stimulus, Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

“The tentative accord on the approximate $900 billion coronavirus stimulus deal, having been the talk of the town for weeks, brought forth little fresh enthusiasm for markets,” Pan said.

Germany’s DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 3.1%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 gave up 2.5% to 6,436.30.