ajc logo
X

Stocks open higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

Stocks are opening mostly higher Thursday on Wall Street, a day after a surge in inflation knocked the market lower. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
Caption
Stocks are opening mostly higher Thursday on Wall Street, a day after a surge in inflation knocked the market lower. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Stocks are opening mostly higher Thursday on Wall Street, a day after a surge in inflation knocked the market lower.

Big tech companies had some of the strongest gains in the early going.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.2%, entirely due to a steep drop in Disney. The entertainment conglomerate sank 8% after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel.

Beyond Meat dropped 15.6% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.

Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

Global shares were mixed Thursday after a worrisome report on U.S. inflation that slammed into the bond market and knocked stocks lower on Wall Street.

France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 7,050.48 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% to 16,033.55. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 7,363.95.

In Japan, where investors are awaiting an economic stimulus package from newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6% to finish at 29,277.86.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,381.90. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2% to 2,925.16. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.0% to 25,251.05, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.2% to 3,532.79.

A recent regulatory crackdown in China has weighed on technology issues, but some stocks are recovering as investors decide the selloff may have been overdone.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions
9m ago
Leaders in Paris to call for protecting children online
12m ago
Belarus fines freestyle skiing world champ, campaigners say
16m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top