Stocks open higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

Global shares were mixed Thursday after a worrisome report on U.S. inflation that slammed into the bond market and knocked stocks lower on Wall Street.

France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 7,050.48 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% to 16,033.55. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 7,363.95.

In Japan, where investors are awaiting an economic stimulus package from newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6% to finish at 29,277.86.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,381.90. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2% to 2,925.16. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.0% to 25,251.05, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.2% to 3,532.79.

A recent regulatory crackdown in China has weighed on technology issues, but some stocks are recovering as investors decide the selloff may have been overdone.