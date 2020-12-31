Stocks off to slow start on final day of tumultuous year

NEW YORK — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street on the last day of 2020, a year that saw a breathtaking nosedive in markets in the spring as the coronavirus took hold followed by steady gains in the months that followed as hopes built for an eventual return to something like normal.
The S&P 500 edged down 0.1% early Thursday. It’s still on track for a gain of more than 15% for the year, or more than 17% with dividends included. Several overseas markets were closed for the holidays, and U.S. markets will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday.
Trading in Tokyo was closed for the New Year’s holidays Thursday, while the bourses that remained open in Asia and Europe were mixed.
France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 5,571.46. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1,5% to 6,456.77.