Stocks off to slow start on final day of tumultuous year

The S&P 500 edged down 0.1% early Thursday. It’s still on track for a gain of more than 15% for the year, or more than 17% with dividends included. Several overseas markets were closed for the holidays, and U.S. markets will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday.

Trading in Tokyo was closed for the New Year’s holidays Thursday, while the bourses that remained open in Asia and Europe were mixed.