Stocks near records as traders hope for more aid for economy

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, bringing major indexes to the cusp of more record highs.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% in the early going Wednesday. Traders are hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden, who is getting sworn into office at noon, will follow through on his pledge to provide a massive dose of support for the economy, which is still reeling from joblessness and business closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix soared after reporting that it passed 200 million subscribers and would no longer need to borrow money to help finance its programming. Treasury yields rose again.

Global shares were mostly higher ahead of Biden’s inauguration, though worries about surging coronavirus cases sapped the Japanese market’s early gains.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.2% to 5,607.84 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 13,848.56. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 6,722.42.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% to finish at 28,523.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,770.40, while South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.7% to 3,114.55. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.1% to 29,962.47, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,583.09.

