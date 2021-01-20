Stocks near records as traders hope for more aid for economy

The S&P 500 added 0.6% in the early going Wednesday. Traders are hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden, who is getting sworn into office at noon, will follow through on his pledge to provide a massive dose of support for the economy, which is still reeling from joblessness and business closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix soared after reporting that it passed 200 million subscribers and would no longer need to borrow money to help finance its programming. Treasury yields rose again.