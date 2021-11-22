Stocks move higher after Biden taps Powell for new Fed term

A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has prompted some countries to look to stricter precautions to curb yet another wave of the pandemic.

Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain spiraling infections. The country’s chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, announced last week that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate as of Feb. 1.

Tens of thousands of people marched through Brussels on Sunday to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government.

The World Health Organization said last week that Europe was the hot spot of the pandemic now, the only region in which COVID-19 deaths were rising.

Still, markets appeared to be off to a strong start for the week. Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% higher to 29,774.11, and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3% to 7,130.80. Britain’s FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,251.02.