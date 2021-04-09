Stocks mixed as bond yields tick back up; bank stocks rise

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% as well, while the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.2%.

Bank stocks were among the better performers in early trading, as a rise in bond yields translates into higher interest banks can charge to customers to borrow. Wells Fargo was up 1%, Bank of America was up 0.7% and JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6%.