Stock indexes wobble between gains and losses on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Major stock indexes are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street after Congress finally passed a long-overdue coronavirus relief bill and sent it to President Donald Trump.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed a 0.2% gain.
Trading has been subdued this week ahead of Christmas on Friday. High-tech exercise bike maker Peloton jumped 10% after announcing it would buy Precor, a maker of fitness equipment, for $420 million.
European markets were broadly higher, Asian markets closed lower and crude oil prices fell.
European shares and U.S. futures advanced Tuesday after American lawmakers approved a $900 billion package of measures to help the economy get through the pandemic.
Stocks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt but fell in Tokyo and other Asian markets. The Shanghai Composite index dropped nearly 2%.
The long-awaited economic package approved late Monday in Washington helped offset worries over the discovery in Britain of a new, potentially more infectious strain of the virus that has countries around the world restricting travel from the United Kingdom.
It has added to fears of even worse economic hardship if the new strain spreads to other countries or proves resistant to vaccines now being distributed.
Germany’s DAX climbed 1.2% to 13,408.31, and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 1.3% to 5,461.81. In Britain, the FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 6,441.09.