ajc logo
X

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

In this June 28, 2020, file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front of their house along Portland Place, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. The couple pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
In this June 28, 2020, file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front of their house along Portland Place, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. The couple pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

Credit: Laurie Skrivan

Credit: Laurie Skrivan

National & World News | 44 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

ExplorePrevious coverage: St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

ExplorePrevious coverage: St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top