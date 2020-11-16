S&P 500 adds to record, Dow heads for own on vaccine hopes

Moderna said early in the morning that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. It’s the second company this month to give such encouraging numbers about a vaccine candidate, boosting hopes that the global economy can return to some semblance of normal next year.

Leading the way again for markets were stocks of companies whose profits would benefit the most from the economy climbing out of its deep recession. At the same time, investors continued their rotation away from stocks that soared through the pandemic due to their domination in a stay-at-home economy.