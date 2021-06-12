ajc logo
South Side Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

National & World News | 33 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ten people were shot and a woman was killed early Saturday morning on the South Side of Chicago when two men approached a group of people on a sidewalk and opened fire.

Police told ABC7 the attack happened around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left knee and later died at University of Chicago Medical Center, the station said.

The rest of the victims, who ranged in age from 23 to 46, were reported in good to fair condition after being shot.

“Mayhem, mayhem — people running around, some people still shot, victims around the corner, down a block or two, people crying of course, people trying to figure out who’s going to which hospital,” said Pastor Donovan Price of Solutions and Resources, according to the station.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no suspects have yet been apprehended.

