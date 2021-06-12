South Side Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

The rest of the victims, who ranged in age from 23 to 46, were reported in good to fair condition after being shot.

“Mayhem, mayhem — people running around, some people still shot, victims around the corner, down a block or two, people crying of course, people trying to figure out who’s going to which hospital,” said Pastor Donovan Price of Solutions and Resources, according to the station.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no suspects have yet been apprehended.