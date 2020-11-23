South Georgia DA wants grand jurors to examine man’s death after arrest

The grand jury would examine details of Guerrero’s death and recommend whether use of force was justified or if people should be criminally charged. Mulholland said he wants grand jurors’ input.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said Guerrero refused to communicate with authorities after he barricaded himself inside his residence. A SWAT team attempted to force Guerrero out using pepper spray and “several less lethal weapons,” but the GBI said he threw out a gas canister and physically resisted arrest. The GBI hasn’t said how Guerrero exited the room.