Some doctors expect pandemic baby boom in 2021, others say no change

Another impact of the spread of the virus is that pregnant women with the coronavirus could go into pre-term labor, which could lead to a longer hospital stay.

Although there has been an emergency approval of the coronavirus vaccine, it hasn’t been studied in pregnant women yet.

Despite the report out of New York, the boom hasn’t been reported or even expected across the country.

KOLD out of Tuscon, Arizona, reported Dr. Christine Farinelli, of Tucson Medical Center, said she hasn’t seen a pandemic baby boom or bust.

“We are definitely very busy,” she said. “We are often busy though this time of the year so my sense is we’re not necessarily seeing really either.”

According to a Tuesday survey from Modern Fertility, which offers at-home hormone tests, 30% of the nearly 4,000 people surveyed said they have changed their family plans due to COVID-19. Of the nearly 1,200 respondents who are changing their plans due to the pandemic, 48% are delaying having children.

And a Thursday report from Brookings Institute predicts a decline in births.