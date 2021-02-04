Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after more companies reported strong earnings and as hopes continue to build for another round of help for the economy from Washington.
The S&P 500 added 0.3% early Thursday, keeping the benchmark index on track for a big gain this week. PayPal and eBay both rose sharply in the early going after releasing impressive results for the last three months of 2020.
In Washington, President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to “act fast” on his economic stimulus plan but also said he’s open to changes. European markets were mostly higher, and Treasury yields rose.
Asian shares fell, but European benchmarks edged higher Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.
France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 5,591.22, and Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 14,004.17. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 6,548.01.
Also on market players’ minds is the global vaccine rollout, which is becoming more organized in the U.S. but has yet to play out in much of Asia, except for China, where the pandemic started.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.1% to finish at 28,341.95, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.4% to 3,087.55. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.9% to 6,765.50. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 29,113.50, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4% to 3,501.86.