Snow continues to fall in Northeast U.S. in major winter storm

Snow continued to fall Thursday throughout parts of the Northeast as an early, and major, winter storm continued impacting the U.S.
Snow fell from northern Virginia to parts of New England on Wednesday. It carried on north into the evening, sustaining a storm that was poised to drop as much as 2 feet of snow in some places by Thursday.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the storm was “set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast,” including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
The heaviest snowfall was expected in central Pennsylvania, where forecasters in the state capital of Harrisburg said a six-decade-old record for a December snowfall could potentially be broken. The National Weather Service reported that parts of Centre County were hit with as much as 13 inches of snow by Wednesday night.
Credit: Frank Franklin II
On Thursday, the National Weather Service said people across central Pennsylvania and south-central New York State woke up to 1 to 2 feet of snow. Snow will continue throughout Thursday and gradually come to an end from west to east by tonight. The final flurries from this system will fall across eastern Maine and Cape Cod late Thursday evening.
Credit: Frank Franklin II
Additional snowfall totals Thursday across portions of New England are forecast to add 6 to 12 inches on top of what has already fallen.
Credit: Frank Franklin II
Snow is also expected to swing across the northern and central Rockies today as a cold front progresses eastward across the high terrain. Over 6 inches of snow is likely across the mountainous regions of Utah, Wyoming, and western Colorado.
Credit: Frank Franklin II
The Pacific Northwest has experienced several rounds of precipitation over the last week and that is forecast to continue over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, another cold front is forecast to enter by late in the day on Friday. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible along the Washington and northern Oregon coastline. Upwards of 18 inches of snow could fall across the northern Cascade Mountains.
Credit: Matt Slocum
Credit: Matt Slocum
Credit: Matt Slocum
Credit: Matt Slocum
Credit: Steve Mellon
Credit: Steve Mellon
Credit: Jacqueline Dormer
Credit: Steve Mellon
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez