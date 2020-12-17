Snow continues to fall in Northeast U.S. in major winter storm

On Thursday, the National Weather Service said people across central Pennsylvania and south-central New York State woke up to 1 to 2 feet of snow. Snow will continue throughout Thursday and gradually come to an end from west to east by tonight. The final flurries from this system will fall across eastern Maine and Cape Cod late Thursday evening.

A passenger rides in a Long Island Rail Road train car as snow starts to fall Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Additional snowfall totals Thursday across portions of New England are forecast to add 6 to 12 inches on top of what has already fallen.

People wait for an arriving Long Island Rail Road train in the Queens borough of New York as snow starts to fall, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Snow is also expected to swing across the northern and central Rockies today as a cold front progresses eastward across the high terrain. Over 6 inches of snow is likely across the mountainous regions of Utah, Wyoming, and western Colorado.

A school bus moves after dropping off students in the Queens borough of New York as snow starts to fall, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

The Pacific Northwest has experienced several rounds of precipitation over the last week and that is forecast to continue over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, another cold front is forecast to enter by late in the day on Friday. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible along the Washington and northern Oregon coastline. Upwards of 18 inches of snow could fall across the northern Cascade Mountains.

A man shovels snow on the Villanova University campus during a winter storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Pedestrians cross Seventh Street at the Liberty Avenue intersection during a snowy rush hour on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Steve Mellon Credit: Steve Mellon

People walk along the North Shore while visiting snowy Point State Park on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Steve Mellon Credit: Steve Mellon

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP) Credit: Jacqueline Dormer Credit: Jacqueline Dormer

Alex DiMichele plays with puppy Poppy at snow-covered Point State Park on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Steve Mellon Credit: Steve Mellon

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez