Simone Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal and a smile

That move by the gymnast regarded the greatest in history had amplified attention on the importance of mental health in sports in general, and among Olympians specifically.

Biles changed her routine a bit while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She used a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — to score a 14.000, which was ultimately good enough for third in the eight-woman final, behind China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal and tied Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.

Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee of the United States finished fifth. The 18-year-old Lee won three medals in Tokyo, including silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bars.

The U.S. men’s basketball team rode the slender shoulders and smooth shooting of Kevin Durant to advance to the medal round with a 95-81 victory against Spain in the quarterfinals.

Durant finished with 29 points. Jayson Tatum scored 13 and Jrue Holiday added 12 for the U.S., which will play either Australia or Argentina in the semifinals Thursday. The American men have never failed to medal in all 18 of their previous Olympics appearances.

For Durant, only one will do.

Caption Kevin Durant, left, and U.S. teammate Jayson Tatum celebrate their win in the men's basketball quarterfinal game against Spain. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

“We’ve just got to finish it. Got to finish it,” Durant said. “We’re supposed to be here. For us, it’s about getting the gold.”

It was the fifth time since 2004 that the top two programs in the most recent FIBA world rankings — the U.S. is No. 1 — had met in the Olympic quarterfinals or later, with the Americans winning each time.

Ricky Rubio scored 38 points for Spain, which led by 10 in the second quarter before the U.S. turned the game with a 36-10 run to take control.