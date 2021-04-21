Shortage of vehicles means high car rental rates

“I think madhouse is probably a good way to describe it. We are benefiting in some ways from the madness. The problem is that in many cases we just can't find cars for people." - Jonathan Weinberg, CEO of AutoSlash.com, a website that aggregates discounts for car rentals

“They have a whole lot less cars than in 2019,” Weinberg said. “Even if the industry is back 80%, they have 30 to 40% less cars. The prices are just skyrocketing.”

Many rental car companies moved inventory to Florida and other tourist locations at the start of the year to attempt to serve returning travelers, but the move fell short in some places. Over holiday weekends in February, 18 out of 20 Florida airports were entirely out of cars, according to Weinberg.

The shortages can even vary by just a few miles. Weinberg said Orlando has fared better than some of the rest of the state, even though he points out rental prices are running $50 to $100 per day, more than double the average rates he saw in 2019.

But Weinberg pointed to the Tampa-St. Petersburg region as an “area of concern,” saying weekend rentals from Tampa’s airport are going for as much as $489 per day.

Weinberg isn’t optimistic that this will get better in the short term.

“As you get into March and April, people start to head back North,” he said, meaning the cars will need to head north as well. “Eventually the demand is going to turn, and it’s going to happen very quickly.”

Rental car companies are trying to rebuild their fleets, but buying new cars presents its own challenges. Several automobile factories shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, leaving car dealers and rental agencies competing for new cars off the line.

Then there is the global shortage of microchips. Production was hampered by the pandemic and further slammed this year when the ice storm in Texas shut down manufacturing and a fire in Japan delayed production at another factory.

Such chips are essential components in new cars, thus further restricting new inventory. The lack of supply has reached such a crisis that the White House convened a summit to address the issue Monday.

“I don’t think we’re going to see any relief coming on that end for a long time,” Weinberg said.