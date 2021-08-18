Sheriff: Arrest made in 1992 cold case death of SC baby girl in river

Rabon was arrested Tuesday and was being held at the York County Detention Center. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. The charge carries a prison sentence of 30 years to life in the event of a conviction.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“I am very thankful for the hard work of our detectives and DNA analysts. Their dedication and ability to work cooperatively has led to the closure of a case that has haunted our community for years,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said at a news conference.

In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope by members of the community who also paid for her burial at a cemetery in Rock Hill.

A DNA match between the baby and Rabon was made after Rabon was arrested on a drug distribution charge in 2019, Tolson said. DNA was collected from Rabon after her arrest, Tolson added.

“I am very thankful for the hard work of our detectives and DNA analysts. Their dedication and ability to work cooperatively has led to the closure of a case that has haunted our community for years." - York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson

Rabon’s DNA was sent to a national DNA database where it matched with evidence in the baby’s case from 1992, Tolson said. While the initial DNA match pointed authorities toward a suspect, Tolson said, more investigation was needed before Rabon could be charged.

“This child deserved our best,” Tolson said. “Maybe now she will be called Baby Angel Justice.”