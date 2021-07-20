ajc logo
X

Several states offer back-to-school sales tax holidays, but not Georgia

Many states have a “Back to School” sales tax holiday weekend, where shoppers can save money on items like clothing, shoes, school supplies, books, personal computers and more, by not having to pay state sales tax. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Many states have a “Back to School” sales tax holiday weekend, where shoppers can save money on items like clothing, shoes, school supplies, books, personal computers and more, by not having to pay state sales tax. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

National & World News
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Surrounding states have upcoming tax-free days for those willing to make the drive

Many states have a back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend, where shoppers can save money on items like clothing, shoes, school supplies, books, personal computers and more, by not having to pay state sales tax.

ExploreDeKalb’s back-to-school food giveaway will also offer vaccinations

But Georgia is not one of them. The Peach State has not offered a sales tax holiday since 2016.

ExploreGeorgia has not had a tax-free weekend since 2016

For those willing to travel, 2021 back-to-school sales tax holidays are being offered throughout the Southeast in Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi.

Check out each state’s requirements below:

Florida

Florida’s tax-free holiday is July 31 through August 9.

Items include: $60 or less per item of clothing, backpacks, and shoes, $15 or less per school supplies item, and the first $1,000 of personal computers and personal computer-related items. Find out more here.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s tax-free holiday is July 30-31.

Items include: $100 or less per item of clothing, footwear, and school supplies. Find out more here.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s tax-free holiday is August 6-8.

Items include: Computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. The items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. Find out more here.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s tax-free holiday is July 30 through August 1.

Items include: $100 or less per item of clothing, footwear, coats, uniforms, school supplies and backpacks, $1500 or less per computer and tablets. Find out more here.

For those who can’t make any of the dates for savings, there are still some amazing online deals to be had.

Walmart: Stock up on tons of supplies for under $1.

Target: Free shipping on orders over $35.

Nike: Save up to 40% off shoes and apparel for men, women, and kids.

Old Navy: Hundred of styles from $5.

In Other News
1
Jets assistant in hospital after 'horrific' bike accident
2
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever!'
3
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race
4
Off-duty DEA agent arrested on Capitol riot charges
5
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top