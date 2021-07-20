Several states offer back-to-school sales tax holidays, but not Georgia

Many states have a back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend, where shoppers can save money on items like clothing, shoes, school supplies, books, personal computers and more, by not having to pay state sales tax.
But Georgia is not one of them. The Peach State has not offered a sales tax holiday since 2016.
For those willing to travel, 2021 back-to-school sales tax holidays are being offered throughout the Southeast in Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi.
Check out each state’s requirements below:
Florida
Florida’s tax-free holiday is July 31 through August 9.
Items include: $60 or less per item of clothing, backpacks, and shoes, $15 or less per school supplies item, and the first $1,000 of personal computers and personal computer-related items. Find out more here.
Mississippi
Mississippi’s tax-free holiday is July 30-31.
Items include: $100 or less per item of clothing, footwear, and school supplies. Find out more here.
South Carolina
South Carolina’s tax-free holiday is August 6-8.
Items include: Computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. The items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. Find out more here.
Tennessee
Tennessee’s tax-free holiday is July 30 through August 1.
Items include: $100 or less per item of clothing, footwear, coats, uniforms, school supplies and backpacks, $1500 or less per computer and tablets. Find out more here.
For those who can’t make any of the dates for savings, there are still some amazing online deals to be had.
Walmart: Stock up on tons of supplies for under $1.
Target: Free shipping on orders over $35.
Nike: Save up to 40% off shoes and apparel for men, women, and kids.
Old Navy: Hundred of styles from $5.