X

Seattle massage parlor robbery attempt leaves one shot

, 8 Dead in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings, , Most of Them Asian Women .Seven women and one man were killed in shootings at three massage parlors across Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia, on Tuesday.Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.Police arrested gunman Robert Aaron Long,who claimed he viewed the spas as “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”.The attack comes as nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. over the last year.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press conference on Wednesday to address the shootings and the potential racial motivation.It is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, via press conference

National & World News | 22 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One man was shot late Thursday night during a robbery attempt at a Seattle massage parlor.

The victim, who Q13Fox reported to be a man of Asian descent, suffered non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital. The robbery attempt took place at South Bay Spa in Seattle’s Skyway neighborhood.

Police are looking for two suspects. Authorities said there was no immediate indication Thursday night’s shooting was racially motivated but said an investigation was continuing, KIRO-TV reported.

Thursday night’s shooting came days after a metro Atlanta man allegedly shot and killed eight people at three spas throughout the area, which the Associated Press is calling the worst mass shooting in the U.S. in almost two years.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged in the shootings.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.