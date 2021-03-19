Seattle massage parlor robbery attempt leaves one shot

One man was shot late Thursday night during a robbery attempt at a Seattle massage parlor.
The victim, who Q13Fox reported to be a man of Asian descent, suffered non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital. The robbery attempt took place at South Bay Spa in Seattle’s Skyway neighborhood.
Police are looking for two suspects. Authorities said there was no immediate indication Thursday night’s shooting was racially motivated but said an investigation was continuing, KIRO-TV reported.
Thursday night’s shooting came days after a metro Atlanta man allegedly shot and killed eight people at three spas throughout the area, which the Associated Press is calling the worst mass shooting in the U.S. in almost two years.
Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged in the shootings.