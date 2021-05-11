Russian school shooting in Kazan kills 7 students, 1 teacher

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school, adding that security had been restored.

Russian police special unit near the scene at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia. Russian media report that several people have been killed and wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via AP)

Authorities said additional security measures were immediately put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow. They also announced a day of mourning on Wednesday to honor the victims of the shooting.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalized with wounds after the attack, including 18 children, six of whom were in intensive care.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier that 11 people had been killed in the Kazan shooting. There was no way to immediately reconcile the differing death tolls.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the shooting, ordering the government to provide them with all the necessary assistance.

Putin also ordered Victor Zolotov, head of Russia’s National Guard, to revise the regulations on types of weapons allowed for civilian use in light of the attack.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry sent a plane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan and two leading officials, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, also headed to the region.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.