Russia gives Edward Snowden permanent residency

Snowden, who is living in or near Moscow, has defended his decision to reveal highly classified NSA surveillance programs, including the hacking of private internet systems and widespread spying on allies and adversaries of the U.S.

President Donald Trump in August ignited speculation about a possible pardon for Snowden, saying in an interview with The New York Post that he was looking into letting him return to the U.S. without going to prison. Trump said many people believed that the intelligence leaker had not been treated fairly. Attorney General William Barr later said he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon Snowden.