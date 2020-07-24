Robert E. Lee High School in Virginia renamed after John Lewis

RELATED: Petition to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis resurfaces

“The name Robert E. Lee is forever connected to the Confederacy, and Confederate values are ones that do not align with our community,” Kaufax said in a statement. “Our schools must be places where all students, staff, and members of the community feel safe and supported. I believe that John Lewis’ extraordinary life and advocacy for racial justice will serve as an inspiration to our students and community for generations to come.”

A Fairfax County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed a portrait of Lee has been removed from the school lobby. In addition, WJLA reported Lee’s name has already been removed from signs.

The new school name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.