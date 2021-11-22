ajc logo
X

Rittenhouse tells Fox News he’s ‘not a racist person,’ and that he supports BLM

Caption
Jury finds , Kyle Rittenhouse , not guilty on all counts.On November 19, jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, bringing an end to an intense trial. .On November 19, jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, bringing an end to an intense trial. .FOX reports that 18-year-old Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty. .After delivering the verdict, Judge Bruce Schroeder said, , "I couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with and it has truly been my pleasure.".I think, without commenting on your verdict, the verdicts themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us, justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you so I dismiss you at this time, Judge Bruce Schroeder, via FOX.I think, without commenting on your verdict, the verdicts themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us, justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you so I dismiss you at this time, Judge Bruce Schroeder, via FOX.The 'not guilty' verdict came after the fourth day of deliberations and fifteen days after the trial began. .The 'not guilty' verdict came after the fourth day of deliberations and fifteen days after the trial began. .Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said, , "The jury has represented our community in this trial and has spoken.".Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said, , "The jury has represented our community in this trial and has spoken.".Rittenhouse was being tried for first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.Rittenhouse was being tried for first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.He fatally shot two people and injured a third on the second night of riots in Kenosha on August 25, 2020. .He fatally shot two people and injured a third on the second night of riots in Kenosha on August 25, 2020. .The civil unrest stemmed from the police shooting of a 29-year-old man, Jacob Blake.After 26 hours of deliberation, the jury, consisting of five men and seven women, found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Interview with Tucker Carlson set to air Monday night

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last week on charges of killing two men and wounding another during protests that erupted after the police shooting of a Black man, says in a new interview that he’s “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” the 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

Rittenhouse was 17 last year when he traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which had been racked with protests in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. That shooting and the response in Kenosha — protests that turned destructive — became part of the national reckoning over police use of force against Black people following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis the previous May at the hands of police.

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, two of whom died.
Caption
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, two of whom died.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle, joined others who said they were intent on protecting private property from potential damage on Aug. 25. During his trial, prosecutors argued that the teenager as a “wannabe soldier” who went looking for trouble that night. Rittenhouse countered that he fired in self-defense after he was attacked and in fear for his life.

The shootings quickly made Rittenhouse a rallying cry for supporters of Second Amendment rights and those angered by the sometimes violent protests seen in some American cities after Floyd’s death.

Rittenhouse was photographed in a bar before the trial with apparent members of the far-right Proud Boys. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have said he is not a white supremacist.

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse tells Carlson in excerpts of the interview released by Fox News ahead of its airing.

A jury last Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bandits target high-end department stores in rash of coordinated robberies
5m ago
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
5m ago
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
10m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top