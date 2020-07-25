TV personality Regis Philbin dead at 88

Although Philbin and Gifford maintained a strong friendship after her exit from the show, Philbin and Ripa stopped speaking to each other when he left.

“She got very offended when I left,” he told Larry King in 2017. “She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Beyond daytime, Philbin found more success as the first host of the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in 1999. He also hosted the revamped game shows “This Is Your Life” and “Million Dollar Password.” In 2004, he filled in for Dick Clark for ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” after Clark had a stroke. He hosted the 37th Daytime Emmy Awards in 2010 and throughout his career made cameo appearances in “Mad About You,” “Seinfeld,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Miss Congeniality 2,” “Shrek the Third” and movies and TV shows.

FILE - In this June 27, 2010 file photo, host Regis Philbin is seen on stage at the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has died on Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) Credit: Eric Jamison Credit: Eric Jamison

With multiple successful TV projects under his belt, Philbin set the Guinness World Record for most hours on U.S, television at 16,746.50 hours in 2011.

Philbin was married twice. First to Catherine Faylen from 1958 to 1966. Together they had a daughter, Amy, and a son, Daniel, who died in 2014.

In 1970, Philbin married Joy Philbin. They were parents to daughters J.J. and Joanna.

In later years, Phibin had numerous health problems. In 2007, he had triple bypass surgery. In 2009, he underwent hip replacement surgery. A blood clot in his calf was removed the next year.

Philbin is survived by his wife of 50 years, three daughters and grandchildren.