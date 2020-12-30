Record 39 holiday songs fill Billboard Hot 100 chart

Each holiday season, Carey's song and other holiday tunes begin to climb the Billboard charts as their popularity resurfaces through streaming, radio play and even digital sales. Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart this week, followed by Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock," Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad," which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with an all-star remix featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mraz and others, is No. 6.

The only non-holiday song in this week's Top 10 is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior's "Mood," which topped the Hot 100 chart for six weeks this year and is currently No. 7. The multi-genre song is still No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, respectively.