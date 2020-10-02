X

Read the letter from Trump’s doctor on the president’s diagnosis

The White House is seen in Washington early Friday after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Here is the statement from Dr. Sean Conley on the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

