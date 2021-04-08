Prominent Alabama GOP secretary of state won’t run in ’22

In his statement, Merrill said after “much prayer, reflection, and conversations with my wife, Cindy, I have decided that I will not be a candidate for any office in 2022.”

“Life presents us with a series of chapters, some more challenging than others, in our book of life, and when one finishes, another one begins. While I remain fully committed to continuing my service as your secretary of state through the end of my term, I do not know what the next chapter will present for me and my family,” he added.

Merrill had served in the Alabama House of Representatives before being elected secretary of state in 2014.