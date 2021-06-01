Presumed dead, man arrested for attempted murder of Georgia girlfriend

After being released on probation, authorities said Tomberlin faked his own death, with reports of his demise even appearing on Facebook.

“Analysts from our criminal intelligence Unit worked diligently, and were able to piece together Tomberlin’s latest steps, leading officers to the area of SW 77th and Douglas where today, he was taken into custody without incident,” Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement on Thursday, as reported by Newsweek.

Authorities say Tomberlin was arrested without incident.

Tomberlin is in the Oklahoma County Jail. He will be extradited to Georgia to face charges.