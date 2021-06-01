Presumed dead, man arrested for attempted murder of Georgia girlfriend

A man has been arrested in Oklahoma City who, authorities said, faked his own death six years ago after attempting to kill his girlfriend in Bibb County, Georgia.
Christopher Tomberlin, 37, was apprehended this past Friday by U.S. marshals and local police. Tomberlin, according to KFOR, was arrested following a tip to local authorities that he was in the Oklahoma City area.
Officials say he’s been in the area using aliases for the past two years.
According to the Macon Telegraph, Tomberlin was arrested Nov. 28, 2015, after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend, biting her and throwing a hatchet at her. He was charged with aggravated assault and battery. At the time, the victim was reported to be his wife, but instead was his girlfriend.
After being released on probation, authorities said Tomberlin faked his own death, with reports of his demise even appearing on Facebook.
“Analysts from our criminal intelligence Unit worked diligently, and were able to piece together Tomberlin’s latest steps, leading officers to the area of SW 77th and Douglas where today, he was taken into custody without incident,” Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement on Thursday, as reported by Newsweek.
Authorities say Tomberlin was arrested without incident.
Tomberlin is in the Oklahoma County Jail. He will be extradited to Georgia to face charges.