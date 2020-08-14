President Trump’s youngest brother seriously ill, hospitalized in NY

President Donald Trump’s youngest brother has been hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.
NBC News first reported Robert Trump, 72, is seriously ill. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere confirmed the news to CNN.
NBC News: President Trump's brother, Robert, is in the hospital and has been hospitalized in New York City, multiple officials say.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 14, 2020
Trump is expected to visit his brother, and is already scheduled to visit his nearby country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday and deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association, according to ABC.
This story is developing.