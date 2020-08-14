Breaking News

Weekly COVID-19 count nearly triples in Cherokee County schools

President Trump’s youngest brother seriously ill, hospitalized in NY

President Donald Trump youngest brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York., (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump youngest brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York., (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

National & World News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President Donald Trump’s youngest brother has been hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.

NBC News first reported Robert Trump, 72, is seriously ill. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere confirmed the news to CNN.

Trump is expected to visit his brother, and is already scheduled to visit his nearby country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday and deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association, according to ABC.

This story is developing.

