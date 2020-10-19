President Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

But removal from the list is also contingent on Sudan paying compensation for victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, attacks conducted by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network while bin Laden was living in Sudan.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising last year led the military to overthrow autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country, with elections possible in late 2022.

Top Sudanese military leaders have become increasingly vocal in their support for normalization with Israel as part of a quick deal with Washington ahead of the U.S. election.

The top civilian official in the coalition, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has repeatedly urged the U.S. administration not to link Sudan’s removal from the list to normalization with Israel.

Hamdok argued that the transitional government does not have the mandate to decide on foreign policy issues of this magnitude.

The designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted bin Laden and other wanted militants. Sudan was also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.