Praying COVID-19 patient beaten to death by another patient

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement to the LA Times he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“These families were already experiencing a hardship and now this — it’s senseless,” he said.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Brandon Dean told the LA Times Martinez, 37, was arrested detained by hospital staff.

BuzzFeed News reported Martinez was removed from the hospital after the attack. He has been arrested and charged with murder and has a sentencing enhancement for elder abuse and religion-motivated hate crime, the LA Times reported.

According to records, BuzzFeed News reported, Martinez was booked into the county jail where he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due to appear in court Monday.